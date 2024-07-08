Huge Suspension Announced for Steelers' Controversial Addition
The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in all of football with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and the Cincinnati Bengals all battling against one another.
They are known for being gritty and physical teams in the division, which should play out like that again in 2024.
The Steelers and the Browns are one of the longest rivalries in the NFL dating back to 1950. Pittsburgh owns an 81-63-1 record over Cleveland and they are slated to match up twice this season.
With both teams having expectations to be solid this fall, the Steelers will be without a controversial player after he served a multi-game suspension.
NFL News: Cameron Sutton Handed Eight Game Suspension
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games without pay of the 2024 regular season. He violated the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
Back in March, an arrest warrant was issued to Sutton following a domestic violence incident. He faced a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony. He didn't turn himself to the authorities, which led to him being released by the Detroit Lions.
Back on June 5, Steelers and Sutton agreed to terms on a one-year deal but he'll miss half the campaign.
Sutton entered a pretrial diversion program in April, according to court records. The 29-year-old returns back to the place that gave him a chance. Pittsburgh selected Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first six years of his career there, logging 168 solo tackles, 38 pass deflections, and eight interceptions.
Regardless of his past successes there, it's a new season and he'll have to wait until Week 10 against the Washington Commanders to suit up.
