New Poll Shows Rivals Would Love to Poach Nick Chubb From Browns
The 2024 season is at the forefront of the minds of football fans. There is a lot of excitement rolling into training camp later this month.
The Browns have one of the most talented teams in the league but we were hamstrung by a boatload of injuries last season. One of their biggest losses was running back Nick Chubb, who had to undergo surgery on both his MCL and ACL. That was the same knee that he injured back in Georgia during the 2015 season.
Despite there being questions about Chubb's health, people around the league are still high on the 28-year-old.
Browns News: Nick Chubb Still Ranked as Top RB in the NFL
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler released an article (subscription needed) with the top 10 ranking for running backs in the league according to executives, coaches, and scouts.
Chubb was No. 3 on the list, only trailing Christian McCaffery and Breece Hall. Even though we don't know how Chubb will look when he returns to the field, he still has the faith of others around the league.
An AFC personnel evaluator said, "Even if he's lacking some explosion in the short term, he still has instincts and good feet. Hopefully that shines through and he gets his power back. He's such a good player."
Chubb has been extremely dominant since entering the league in 2018. He's logged 6,511 rushing yards with 48 rushing scores and 5.3 yards per rush.
The 2018 second-round pick is also heading into the final year of his deal. These statements coming around the NFL show how Chubb is perceived in league circles.
It sounds like he does touch the open market, he'll be swooped up quickly. Even after missing an entire season, he is still ranked as a top-three running back.
That is a testament to his stellar play and superb reputation. If the Browns like what they see from Chubb this season, it would be smart to lock him down before free agency next spring.
If not, he could be heading elsewhere.
