Injured Browns All-Pro Announces 'I'm Back' Ahead of Training Camp
The Browns had some awful injury luck last season. It’s time for some good news in Cleveland, and we finally have some to share.
Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin, who tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in last year’s season-opener, announced he’s back this week via his Instagram account, and that’s great news for a team that needs a bounce-back season from its offensive line.
Conklin’s Return Much-Needed for Oft-Injured Browns O-Line
The 29-year-old Conklin isn’t projected to start for Cleveland this season, but he might find himself on the field more than some fans might expect.
Projected starters Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones also had season-ending knee injuries last season, and that’s not encouraging for a team that desperately needs to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 32 offensive tackles heading into the 2024 season and neither Wills or Jones made the list.
That makes sense considering each is coming off season-ending injuries and the Browns allowed 24 sacks in six games with both Wills and Jones on the field to begin last season.
Conklin’s relatively quick return (which was somewhat unexpected) not only provides depth but also allows Wills and Jones to ease into their returns as well.
It also gives the team options moving forward.
Wills is due to be a free agent in 2025 after his rookie contract is up and Jones is still somewhat unproven as a second-year player.
If Watson can continue progressing in his return and star running back Nick Chubb can come back for the start of the season, Cleveland will be operating at full force.
That makes the Browns an interesting bet this season.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Cleveland’s odds to make the playoffs at +150 and its odds to win the AFC North at +600.
Considering the team went 11-6 last season without a full season from Watson, Chubb, Conklin, Wills, Jones, Grant Delpit and Rodney McCleod Jr. – all of whom are expected to return close to the start of the season – those odds might be worth the gamble.
