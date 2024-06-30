J.B. Bickerstaff Lands New Coaching Job
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Cavaliers shockingly moved on from J.B. Bickerstaff early last month after the Cavs got bounced in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Cleveland took a major leap forward this season under Bickerstaff and was poised to make a deep playoff run based on how they played in the regular season.
However, that dream never came to fruition as the Cavs struggled to get out of the first round against the Orlando Magic and dealt with numerous injuries that hurt them in the second round.
The Cavaliers found Bickerstaff’s replacement as they hired Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as the next head coach.
As for Bickerstaff, he didn’t have many head coaching opportunities as the Lakers locked in on JJ Redick, leaving him one more chance to stay on the sidelines this coming season.
Cavaliers News: J.B. Bickerstaff to Lead Detroit Pistons
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Detroit Pistons are hiring Bickerstaff to be their next head coach. Bickerstaff was reportedly in the running for Detroit’s coaching gig, along with Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.
New Orleans Pelicans assistant head coach James Borrego reportedly moved himself from the Pistons’ job on Friday, which likely opened the door for Bickerstaff. Borrego was rumored to be in contention for the Lakers and Cavaliers head coaching vacancies.
Bickerstaff will be taking over for Monty Williams, who was let go by Detroit earlier this month after they finished the season with a 14-68 record. The Pistons’ head coaching job isn’t desirable based on their lack of success over the past few years.
However, the Pistons just drafted former NBA G League Ignite star Ron Holland II with the fifth overall pick in this week's 2024 NBA Draft to join a talented young core that has Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson.
Nonetheless, the Cavaliers won’t have to worry about Bickerstaff and the Pistons yet, as Detroit isn’t ready to contend. But we saw Bickerstaff turn the Cavaliers around from a 22-win team to a team that made back-to-back playoff appearances.
He’ll get another chance to do something similar with the Pistons, who will try to make the same leap the Cavaliers have done in the Eastern Conference.
