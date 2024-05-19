Jabrill Peppers Takes Shot at 'Crazy' Former Browns Coaching Staff
With NFL activity slowing down across the league, we're at the point in the offseason where people start to reminisce in order to avoid complete boredom.
One account on Twitter/X recently posted about the Cleveland Browns' peculiar usage of former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers, who frequently lined up in an extreme single-high formation some 30 yards down the field.
Well, after this made the rounds on social media, it actually got the attention of Peppers, who finally weighed in.
Peppers said the post somehow came across his brother's timeline, and he then shared it with the current New England Patriot. The Michigan standout then said, "I need someone to help me understand.. how can you watch my college film & draft me, just to keep me 30 yards away from the line of scrimmage all game lol s*** was really crazy."
It's obvious Peppers is confused as to what Hue Jackson and his staff were thinking when he first entered the league. Perhaps Peppers' positional flexibility -- with included time spent at linebacker in college and being a threat in the return game -- made Cleveland more eager to experiment, but the results were lacking.
The Browns deciding to trade Peppers after two underwhelming years to begin his career ended up being the best thing for him. He immediately put together his strongest campaign yet in 2019 for the New York Giants, and followed that up with a personal-best 11 passes defended in 2020.
Peppers eventually landed in New England, where's shined as one of the Pats' core defensive pieces. Following another strong showing in 2023, the former Cleveland pick could see a nice payday when he hits free agency again after this season.
