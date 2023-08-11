Jadeveon Clowney Already Blew His Shot at Another AFC North Roster Spot
Ravens fans were quick to change their tune on the Jadeveon Clowney visit after this news broke.
Jadeveon Clowney's comments obviously burned any bridges with the Cleveland Browns that may have still existed after his terrible 2022 season, but the former No. 1 overall pick had hopes of landing elsewhere in the AFC North after a recent free agent visit.
He met with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week, and while Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was very diplomatic about it, it's clear that Clowney blew his shot at a roster spot.
This sounds like classic head coach "we won't rule anything out" talk. If they were going to get a deal done with Clowney, they'd have done it while he was in town. They'd be getting him up to speed with the defense in training camp and trying to have him at full speed for the regular season.
Instead they'll be looking elsewhere.
Ravens fans had a ridiculous reaction to the visit in the first place, and it's just as ridiculous watching them change their tune after it didn't work out. They've gone from thinking Clowney was somehow going to put them over the edge for a Super Bowl win to claiming that they didn't need him in the first place and that someone like Robert Quinn is a better option.
Their silly about-face aside, Ravens fans probably aren't wrong about that second part.
Clowney's a 30-year-old edge rusher who's coming off a 2-sack season. That marks the third time in the last four seasons he's recorded 3.0 or fewer, and that includes an 8-game, 0-sack season too.
And then there are the potential locker room and off-field issues. Clowney blamed the Browns organization for his terrible season, claiming they favored Myles Garrett. Maybe that would track if Clowney hadn't recored a grand total of 3.0 sacks combined in his two seasons prior to joining the Browns.
That kind of an entitled attitude might fly if you're posting consistent double-digit sack seasons, but that's a mark Clowney has never hit in his nine-year career.
The Ravens might be dumb, but even they're not going to make the mistake of paying Clowney whatever ridiculous salary he probably thinks he deserves.
