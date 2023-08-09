Ravens Fans Are Delusional About Jadeveon Clowney Free Agent Visit
Ravens fans are in for a rude awakening if they really sign Jadeveon Clowney.
Can you imagine getting excited about potentially signing an edge rusher who just recorded only 2.0 sacks and 4 QB hits across 12 games last season? Or who has finished with 3.0 sacks or fewer in three of the last four years? Can you imagine getting so excited that you think he's what would make you a Super Bowl favorite?
If you can't imagine that, you must not be a Baltimore Ravens fan.
The Ravens had Jadeveon Clowney in for a free agent visit on Tuesday, and the reaction from their fan base was absolutely ridiculous.
The replies to that tweet are wild. Ravens fans are really reacting as if they're potentially signing the 2018 version of Jadeveon Clowney, when he last made a Pro Bowl.
Just a few highlights of his career since then, though:
- About to be on his fourth team in the five seasons since
- Has had more than 3.0 sacks once in five seasons
- Has been healthy for fewer than 12 games per year
- Had a 0-sack season despite playing 8 games
- Completely burned bridges on the only team in that time that wanted him to stick around for multiple seasons
The potential of a former No. 1 overall pick who was a three-time Pro Bowler can be exciting. I get it. I fooled myself into believing when Clowney first came to Cleveland. But this last season has really made things crystal clear.
Some players are good enough that it's worth stomaching the fact that they're a bad locker room presence. If Myles Garrett went around trashing the Browns, I might be willing to overlook that. But to average one sack every six games for a season and still be an off-field headache? Come on.
All but the most hard-headed Browns fans have realized we do have to at least concede that the Ravens are really talented right now. We have to acknowledge that Lamar Jackson is a lot better than we originally gave him credit for. We have to acknowledge that the organization has done enough to earn some respect. But it certainly doesn't look like the fan base should get much credit.
If you're thinking Jadeveon Clowney is bringing you a Super Bowl ring, then I've got some magic beans that I promise will bring you back-to-back Super Bowls.
