3 Most Likely Jadeveon Clowney Free Agent Destinations
The NFL preseason has officially kicked off, but free agency is still ongoing for a few big names around the league. That includes EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, who remains unsigned after spending the last two seasons in Cleveland.
A Browns reunion seems off the table considering his rought exit, but there's several other teams who could still use his services. With that in mind, here are three likely free-agent destinations for Clowney as the regular season nears.
1. Carolina Panthers
A Clowney-Panthers partnership makes a ton of sense for both sides.
Carolina's entering a new era with head coach Frank Reich and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young following a string of down years under Matt Rhule. Ownership seems determined to get back in the playoff hunt after last making the postseason in 2017, and their signings prove that. They added a number of veterans in free agency, landing Miles Sanders and Adam Thielen to help the offense, while inking the likes of Vonn Bell and Shy Tuttle to bolster the defense.
One area the Panthers still need help in is creating pressure off of the edge. This defense tied for the seventh-fewest sacks (35.0) this past season, with only Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu posting more than five during the campaign.
With the unproductive Henry Anderson (zero sacks in 2022) possibly set to start opposite of Derrick Brown, Carolina could use a legit threat to add to its pass-rush rotation. Clowney is the exact kind of big name who'd command attention from opposing offensive lines at the very least.
Though last year was a down season for the former No. 1 overall pick, he also had issues with his usage in Cleveland. He'd have a much bigger role for the Panthers, which could lead to him replicating his nine-sack performance he had in 2021. Clowney being a South Carolina native and former Gamecocks star just adds to the reasons for a link-up between these two parties.