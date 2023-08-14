Jadeveon Clowney Strikes Out With Yet Another AFC Contender
This might shock you, but it turns out the market for a 30-year-old pass rusher who had 2.0 sacks last season is not very strong. Jadeveon Clowney already failed to sign after a free agent visit with the Ravens, and now he's added another AFC contender to the list of teams that want nothing to do with him.
Clowney has eclipsed 3.0 sacks only once in his last four seasons, but his attitude does not seem to reflect that. His comments on the way out of Cleveland seemed to just be making excuses for himself, and he really does seem to think he still deserves to be treated like an elite edge defender.
That attitude just isn't going to cut it though, and it's clear that unless he changes his tune, he's simply not going to find a new team. It's not worth putting up with his persona (or the amount of money he probably wants) in exchange for 2 or 3 sacks.
Sometimes we see star players wait until late in the offseason to sign a deal if they don't want to have to go through training camp (which is already a worrying point), but that doesn't seem to be the case with Clowney. Even the teams he is going to visit aren't showing much interest in signing him.
Browns fans were always going to be low on Clowney for this season after he burned bridges on the way out of Cleveland, but it's also good to see proof that we're not just being homers. Other NFL teams don't think he's worth the headache either.
With Clowney out of town, this Browns defense is looking like one of the best in recent memory, and he's not being missed at all. Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo are going to give us way more prediction off the edge with a lot less attitutde, and they'll finally provide Myles Garrett the support he needs.
