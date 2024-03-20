Jameis Winston's Browns Contract Drama Finally Put to Bed
The drama surrounding Jameis Winston signing his contract with the Cleveland Browns has finally been resolved.
The Cleveland Browns have raised eyebrows this offseason with their activity on the quarterback market. Despite having Deshaun Watson entrenched at starter and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on board as one backup, Cleveland has agreed to deals with both Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.
However, Winston's contract remains unsigned despite being announced over a week ago, which prompted theories. Some wondered if he'd even be backing out of the deal and that's why Huntley was added to the QB room.
Well, it appears this drama can finally be put to bed.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports Winston is, in fact, signing his deal with the Browns. He's set to finalize the contract on Wednesday, which will officially make him the newest member of the team.
There's any number of reasons the agreement has not been ratified on paper yet. It's possible the delay was completely harmless, like a vacation or personal reason getting in the way.
Of course, there are more confrontational causes as well. Maybe Winston had second thoughts, or his agent thought there was another opportunity opening up, or they wanted more money.
Regardless, whatever the source of the disruption, both sides can now move on as one with Winston in the fold.
Considering Cleveland is reportedly going to bring Watson back to the field slowly, the former No. 1 pick could have a bigger role than expected for this squad early on in the season.
That provides Winston the perfect chance to make an impression on the rest of the league, while also giving the Browns a capable starter who can be trusted to step up if Winston is sidelined at any point, making this a true win-win partnership.
