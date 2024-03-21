Jameis Winston Sounds Like the Ultimate Leader in First Browns Comments
The newest member of the Cleveland Browns already showing veteran leadership.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns didn't make the same mistake they did last season and addressed the backup quarterback spot early this offseason. Not only did they sign one of the best backup signal-callers available on the market, but they also seemingly added a great team leader in Jameis Winston.
The former Heisman winner didn't have the career people were hoping for when he became the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. His natural talent and athleticism are undeniable but lack of consistency and elite decision-making limited his NFL ceiling as a starting quarterback.
However, how he managed to turn his career around to become a highly-touted backup and a veteran leader should be appreciated. Now, he is ready to pass on the knowledge he acquired through his journey to his younger teammates, most notably to Deshaun Watson.
Browns News: Jameis Winston Sounds Like the Ultimate Team Leader
In his first remarks as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Winston showed his mature, veteran attitude, saying that the thing he looks forward to the most is mentoring Deshaun Watson. According to WEWS reporter Camryn Justice, Winston highlighted the importance of everyone embracing his own role. He was clear about his role being the backup to Watson.
Winston will certainly have to be ready to be a starter. Watson is coming back from a shoulder injury and he can have availability concerns. It's not certain how much Winston will end up playing next season, but it's clear that he will have a huge role in the locker room nevertheless.
