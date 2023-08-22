J.B. Bickerstaff Explains Why Max Strus Will Push the Cavs Over the Top
Can Max Strus help Cleveland get over the hump this year?
By Tyler Maher
After finishing with their best record since 2016-2017 last season, the Cavaliers didn't rest in the offseason. They made several moves to improve their roster and outlook for the upcoming season, most notably landing Max Strus in a three-way trade with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.
The Cavs signed Strus to a four-year, $63 million deal as part of the trade as well, ensuring that he'll stay in Cleveland for a while.
While Strus is still two months away from making his Cavs debut, fans and members of the organization alike are already getting excited to see what he can do. That includes head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who had some great things to say about his new wing player in a recent interview.
Max Strus Cavaliers
"Max creates a dynamic offense for you. A lot of flow, a lot of movement, a lot of gravitational pull where he doesn't even have to touch the ball" Bickerstaff says in the clip. He also adds that "Adding that level of playoff experience with the shooting was really, really exciting for us."
Indeed, there's a lot to look forward to about Strus' game. While the 27-year-old isn't a superstar or even an All-Star, he's the type of player who does everything well and makes his teammates better whenever he's on the court. He's also continued to improve during his time in the Association, setting career-highs in points per game (11.5), rebounds per game (3.2) and assists per game (2.1) last year.
Regarding Bickerstaff's comments, Strus is a top-notch shooter who can help spread the floor and open things up for Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland's bigs. He's a career 37.1% shooter from deep, including a personal-best 41.0% mark in 2021-2022.
Strus also brings a ton of playoff experience for someone who's only played four seasons. He's already made it to two Eastern Conference Finals and helped Miami make it all the way to the NBA Finals last year as an eight-seed.
For those reasons, Strus seems like a perfect fit for Cleveland. He should be a great complement to Mitchell and will provide some much-needed outside shooting for a team that ranked in the bottom half of the league last year in both three-point makes and three-point attempts.
Strus also brings postseason experience to a team that doesn't have much of it, as the Cavs just made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2017-2018. Cleveland lost in the first round but hopes to make a deeper run this year after getting a taste of the bright lights last spring.
