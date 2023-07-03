Max Strus’ price means he has no excuses when he starts for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ new small forward, Max Strus, has no excuses.
Let’s be clear about this right off the bat. I wanted Max Strus as a Cleveland Cavalier. I thought he was going to be a great piece and could help the team. I was under this impression because I figured the Cavs would keep Dylan Windler, Lamar Stevens, and Cedi Osman, and simply sign Strus to the mid-level exception. Apparently, Strus got more than that, $15 million per year to be exact, and in order to swing that, the Cavs had to make some tough calls.
Losing Osman’s play-making and shooting skills, as well as Steven’s defense and interior scoring isn’t going to be a good thing for the Cavs. Sure, Osman and Stevens weren’t Hedo Turkoglu or Horace Grant, but they were capable NBA players.
And Windler still had potential if he could just crack the rotation. Knowing that Strus cost the team at least Stevens and Osman (and potentially Windler) means that he has no “learning curve”. He’s being paid to be efficient from the jump.
The Cleveland Cavaliers can’t afford Max Strus to struggle out the gate
Admittedly, the Cavs would’ve likely not brought back Windler regardless of what happened with Strus (they still might just on a cheaper contract), so it may not be fair to say that Strus caused Windler to lose his spot due to clearing space for Strus.
What can’t be denied is the fact Strus is in, and because of that Osman and Stevens are out. Is Stevens worth that much? Maybe, he has had two good regular seasons, and a solid playoff run before the NBA Finals, but he’s got to be good, if not great, to warrant the contract and the trade.
I like Strus and have high hopes for him, but the cost he came in with was unexpectedly higher than I thought it would be, making the pressure on him to produce early and often a lot higher.
- Published on 07/03/2023 at 23:30 PM
- Last updated at 07/03/2023 at 23:30 PM