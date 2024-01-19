Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Pro Bowl Snub Has Officially Been Fixed
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been added to the 2024 Pro Bowl Roster
When 2024 Pro Bowl voting was officially over and the rosters were revealed, Cleveland Browns fans weren't too happy. One of the NFL's biggest breakout players of the season, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, had been snubbed. He was only listed as an alternate.
It took some time for things to be made right, but now it has finally happened. JOK is being snubbed no longer, and he will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl.
Owusu-Koramoah will be replacing Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, who won't play due to an MCL sprain.
The 24-year-old stud linebacker was an important piece of the league's best defense. Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns in total tackles (101) and tackles for loss (20) with 3.5 sacks. He also snagged two interceptions.
The Browns finished the 2023 regular season ranked first in the league in total defense (270.2) and passing defense (164.7). Additionally, they are tied for fourth in the NFL in opponent turnovers (28).
Owusu-Koramoah will now join receiver Amari Cooper, guard Joel Bitonio, guard Wyatt Teller, defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku, and cornerback Denzel Ward in the Pro Bowl. This is the most players Cleveland has had representing them in the Pro Bowl since 1988.
Since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Owusu-Koramoah has played extremely well for the Dawg Pound. The Notre Dame product recorded 247 total tackles, five sacks, and five forced fumbles.
Owusu-Koramoah is a very athletic force in the middle of the field. He owns a terrific combination of speed, explosiveness, and play recognition skills to sniff out a play with ease.
Many fans in Cleveland believed Owusu-Koramoah was worthy of making the Pro Bowl initially. Even though he was originally selected as a Pro Bowl alternate, Owusu-Koramoah will now make his way to Orlando. After making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, the Dawg Pound also has an abundance of their guys in the 2024 Pro Bowl.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: