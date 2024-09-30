Jerry Jeudy Makes Embarrassing Admission After Browns' Week 4 Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns kicked off their three-game road trip Sunday with a disappointing 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns entered the game as short road favorites but didn’t play like the better team as they failed to do the little things, which cost them.
The Browns’ offense again struggled for the second-straight week as they only had 241 yards of total offense. Cleveland starting QB Deshaun Watson targeted receiver Jerry Jeudy often in the four-point loss as Jeudy had six receptions (nine targets) for 72 yards.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for the former first-round pick after he struggled in the Week 3 loss to the New York Giants (four receptions for 27 yards). However, the 25-year-old wideout made an interesting comment on Monday that won’t make Browns fans feel good.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Jeudy said he’ll run more this week to make sure he’s not tired on some plays like he was in the loss to the Raiders.
If you are Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, you probably don’t want to hear that one of your top playmakers on offense. It's only been four weeks into the season so conditioning should not be a problem.
Nonetheless, Cleveland hopes Jeudy’s conditioning can immediately improve because they will need his best heading into their pivotal Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders’ pass defense isn’t the strongest, so there should be mismatches for Jeudy and Amari Cooper to attack.
