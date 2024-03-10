Jerry Jeudy Makes Perfect Tweet After Trade to Browns
Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy tweeted his reaction to his trade to the Cleveland Browns.
By Jovan Alford
Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will have a new team this upcoming season after the Denver Broncos traded him to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks on Saturday.
The former first-round pick struggled to make a notable impact with the Broncos despite scoring 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in the Mile High City.
This past season, Jeudy posted 54 receptions (87 targets) for 758 yards and two touchdowns. Jeudy’s best season with the Broncos happened in 2022 when he recorded 67 receptions (100 targets) for 972 yards and six touchdowns.
Jeudy will try to reignite his career in Cleveland this upcoming season, with Amari Cooper as the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver and Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback. The 24-year-old wideout posted his excitement about joining the Browns on Twitter, “Only Dawgs Allowed.”
Browns fans took notice of Jeudy’s tweet and welcomed him to the city. The former Denver wide receiver should be an immediate upgrade at the No. 2 receiver spot. The Browns hoped that former New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore would take the job, but struggled to have those big performances.
Moore produced 59 receptions (104 targets) for 640 yards and two touchdowns. With Jeudy in the fold, the Browns could put the 23-year-old Moore in the slot. The acquisition of Jeudy wasn’t a huge needle-mover in the AFC North race, as the Browns have the third-best odds to take the crown (+550 on FanDuel Sportsbook).
However, if Jeudy can look and play like the wide receiver we remembered from Alabama, the Browns will be able to compete with the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
