Kareem Hunt Made Major Change Before Re-Signing With Browns
He definitely didn't take the summer off...
By Tyler Maher
Kareem Hunt is back with the Cleveland Browns after signing a one-year deal on Wednesday to help replace Nick Chubb, who will miss the rest of the year after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Monday.
While Hunt is a familiar face for Browns fans after spending the last four seasons in Cleveland, they may notice that he looks a bit different than the last time we saw him.
Kareem Hunt Weight Loss
According to Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, Hunt has lost a bit of weight. He's down 10 pounds from his playing weight last year and looks considerably leaner as a result.
Hunt's lighter frame already appears to be paying off, as he looked good during his workout for Cleveland on Tuesday and got a contract from the Browns the following day.
While losing weight might seem like a bad thing for a football player, it's definitely a positive in Hunt's case. Running backs need to be quick on their feet, after all, and carrying a little less weight could improve their speed and agility.
Besides, Hunt definitely needed a boost after last year. The veteran running back appeared to slow down a bit during his sixth season, posting a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 -- well below his 4.9 mark from 2021 and 4.5 career figure. That concerning drop-off likely explains why Hunt went unsigned in free agency this offseason and had to wait until Week 3 to find a job.
That said, kudos to Hunt for shedding some of that unwanted poundage and staying in top shape, enabling him to step in when needed. It can be tempting for NFL players to get out of shape and add weight if they're unemployed and not practicing with a team, but Hunt clearly stayed disciplined with his diet and workout regimen.
Time will tell if Hunt's new physique translates to better results during game action, but for now it's an encouraging start.
If you're looking to give your sports betting performance a similar boost, you should sign up for Bet365. They're giving new users who use our link and place a first wager of $1 a whopping $365 back in bonus bets. It doesn't even matter if that first bet wins or loses, making this an incredible offer. Make sure to act fast, though, before this promotion is gone!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER