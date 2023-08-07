Kareem Hunt May Have Finally Found His New Team After Leaving Browns
Browns fans won't have to worry about facing Kareem Hunt this season if he signs with the team he's visiting on Monday.
Kareem Hunt's ongoing free agency is one of the biggest storylines this preseason. Amid a poor market for running backs, the accomplished RB has gone unsigned since his split from the Browns.
All this time without a deal has caused some to wonder if the veteran could end up back in Cleveland. However, it appears those dreams may be coming to an end.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Hunt is visiting with the Saints this week. This is a significant development considering how quiet his market has been. While a visit and workout doesn't guarantee a contract, it could certainly lead to that end result.
It's not a surprise to see New Orleans looking for a big-time reinforcement at running back. Alvin Kamara was just handed a three-game suspension by the league over the weekend for an off-the-field altercation that happened last year.
Though the star RB can still practice and play in the preseason, he's going to have some rust to shake off after being inactive for three games. Even without the suspension, Kamara's role under head coach Dennis Allen has been declining. The team signed Jamaal Williams in free agency to bolster their backfield, and a Hunt signing would make this group even more crowded.
While Hunt's no longer a league-leading rusher, he can still contribute at a high level. He recorded 16 touchdowns over his four years in Cleveland, providing a red-zone weapon to the Saints. His dual-threat skill set is underrated as well after he averaged 33.0 receptions per season during his time as a Brown.
Hunt being rescued from free agency would leave Cleveland with one less potential Nick Chubb backup option on the market in case an emergency happens. As a result, we'll keep a close eye on how Hunt's visit with the Saints goes.
