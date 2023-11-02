Kareem Hunt Provides Big Update on Nick Chubb Injury Recovery
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has provided a big update on fellow RB Nick Chubb while the latter rehabs his serious knee injury.
The absence of star running back Nick Chubb continues to loom large over the Cleveland Browns. While no single player can make up for the loss, veteran Kareem Hunt has stepped up in place of his longtime teammate and friend.
Speaking with the media earlier this week, Hunt had a big update to provide on Chubb's rehab from knee surgery.
Hunt told reporters Chubb is "doing real good" as he works his way back from his devastating injury. Not only are Chubb's "spirits high," but he's also "working hard in the training room," according to Hunt. Even better, Hunt said Chubb is "pretty much" working out or rehabbing every day at the Browns' facility.
This is unquestionably some great news on Chubb. The fact he's already putting in some consistent behind-the-scenes work signals that his recovery is going smoothly following surgery. If he or his doctors didn't feel he was ready to work out, the RB certainly wouldn't be a near-daily visitor to the Browns' facility.
The Dawg Pound shouldn't be surprised at all to hear the hard-working Chubb is attacking his rehab to get back on the field as soon as possible. Those in and outside the league are doubting the elite running back will be able to return to his pre-injury form, which should provide him with even further motivation to make a huge comeback.
While Chubb focuses on getting healthy, Hunt will look to keep leading this backfield. He's made the most of his touches in recent weeks, tallying four touchdowns over the past three games.
Hunt even openly called for more opportunities to help this team win following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, showing his growing confidence after a slow start.
