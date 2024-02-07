Ken Dorsey Reveals Expectations for Deshaun Watson in 2024
Ken Dorsey is now in Cleveland and has big plans for Deshaun Watson heading into the 2024 season.
The Cleveland Browns made some moves following the 2023 season. On Jan. 17, the Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.
Cleveland did their due diligence on finding a new voice for the offensive staff and found its guy. They agreed to terms with Ken Dorsey to become the next offensive coordinator. Dorsey brings 16 years of experience as a coach and player to the Dawg Pound.
Dorsey comes over from Buffalo, where he was the offensive coordinator from 2022-23. Before that, he was the quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.
In 2020, Dorsey helped Josh Allen set franchise records for passing touchdowns (37), completions (396), passing yards (4,544), and total touchdowns (46).
Before he was in Buffalo, Dorsey was the quarterback coach with the Carolina Panthers. The 42-year-old was part of the development of Cam Newton who turned into the 2015 Most Valuable Player.
It's still early on in the offseason but Dorsey has already been in contact with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Dorsey already heard that Watson wants to be coached and pushed to be great.
The California native also believes Watson can regain his Pro Bowl-caliber play. Dorsey thinks everyone needs to take a step back and see the full picture of how injuries impacted his play last year.
"Deshaun wants to win and he's going to do anything humanly possible to help this football team win games. And sometimes that's putting your body on the line to do so. Now what we got to do is make sure we're evaluating when we're doing those things. … Those are all things that we will look at because clearly this team is at a different level when he's on the field," Dorsey said in a press conference with reporters on Monday.
Watson suffered a displaced fracture in his right shoulder in Week 10 that caused him to miss the rest of the 2023 season. Prior to the injury, he completed 61% of his throws for 1,115 passing yards and seven passing scores.
The duo of Watson and Dorsey will look to take the league by storm and have Watson recover that Pro Bowl form.
