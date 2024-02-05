Kevin Stefanski Comments on Browns Coach's Recent Exit
Former Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan joined the Tennessee Titans to work alongside his son, Brian Callahan.
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has had a ton of changes this offseason as he let go of multiple offensive coaches and filled those spots.
In addition to those changes, Stefanski saw offensive line coach Bill Callahan leave the team last week to join the Tennessee Titans, who hired his son, Brian Callahan to be their new head coach.
It’s a huge loss for the Browns’ offensive line, which has become one of the better lines in pro football. However, Stefanski couldn’t deny this offensive line coach the opportunity to work with his son.
“I can’t wait for Brian (Callahan) to boss his dad (Bill around),” Stefanski jokingly said via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It’s the dream of every kid to boss their parents around. Unique situation, didn’t want to stand in the way of that.”
The Browns haven’t started interviewing for Callahan’s job, but whoever they bring in will have a good unit to work with.
Joel Bitino was named first-team All-Pro, while rookie Dawand Jones took major strides as a rookie. Not to mention, Cleveland has Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Bill Callahan has a tough job ahead of him as the Titans’ offensive line struggled in pass protection this season, allowing 64 sacks. The Titans also weren’t great in run blocking as they were ranked 14th in rushing DVOA and 15th in second-level rushing yards, according to FTN Fantasy.
It will be interesting to see how the Browns fill Callahan’s spot and how the elder Callahan does in Tennessee coaching alongside his son.
