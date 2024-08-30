Kevin Stefanski Gives Cryptic Response On Browns' Quarterback Competition
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns shocked everyone when they initially had four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson all made the cut before Huntley was eventually released to make room to re-sign running back D'Onta Foreman.
Cutting the number of quarterbacks on the roster to three seemingly didn't resolve all the questions. When asked about the QB hierarchy, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a surprising answer. Referring to the depth chart next week, Stefanski said "Stay tuned" about whether Thompson-Robinson would be the QB3.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Gives Fascinating Anwer to QB Question
Thompson-Robinson is coming off a strong showing in the preseason. He looked more confident, composed, and accurate compared to his rookie season, finishing the summer with a 69.1% completion rate, 375 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
Yet, it was considered unlikely that he would overtake Jameis Winston as the QB2. Winston has extensive experience as a competent backup and is already one of the team leaders in the locker room. If Stefanski's words can be interpreted as there is a possibility that DTR is the QB2, that would be a completely unexpected turn of events.
There is also a possibility that Thompson-Robinson could be on the move. Whether he is cut and signed to the practice squad, or traded elsewhere, the former UCLA star may find himself at the center of a ton of speculation until next week.
Most NFL teams carry two quarterbacks on their active roster. The Browns will be among the few that have three as things stand now. However, it sounds like the activity involving the QB room isn't over in Cleveland, so we better "stay tuned".