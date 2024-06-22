Kevin Stefanski Raves About A Second-Year Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns are taking their summer break before training camp rolls around next month. Over the last two months, Cleveland had players in the facility for OTAs and minicamp.
That allowed everyone to put in work collectively and head coach Kevin Stefanski has noted who caught his eye. With Amari Cooper being absent from these workouts, it put those reps up for grabs and one playmaker has taken advantage.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Raves About Cedric Tillman
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is the player that Stefanski signaled out when speaking to ESPN. Stefanski believes that Tillman took some massive steps forward this offseason.
"I don’t believe Ced missed a day of the offseason program. He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that. And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass."- Kevin Stefanski
Tillman was a third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft but didn't pop off as a rookie. He finished with 21 receptions (44 targets) for 224 yards and zero touchdowns.
Even though the 24-year-old didn't explode last year, he made sure to get in the lab to get better. Tillman (6'3) has great size. He came into the league with good ball skills and owns solid YAC ability.
Now it's time to showcase that and it sounds like he's already been doing that. Cooper and Jerry Jeudy are going to be the top 2 WRs going into next season but there is a path for Tillman to get on the field.
Elijah Moore is the only other wide receiver ahead of him but Moore didn't impress much last season.
Tillman is the more physically imposing playmaker compared to Moore and could use his stellar offseason to springboard into more reps come training camp.
If the Tennessee product continues to impress the coaching staff, a big year may be in store in 2024.
