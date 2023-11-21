Key Bronco Likely to Be Suspended for Browns Game
A Denver Broncos starter is facing a significant suspension for player-safety violations which would knock him out of the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Following a last-second win, the Cleveland Browns are already onto Week 12 preparations. Kevin Stefanski and company will be busy trying to find ways to take down the Denver Broncos, who've won four straight games.
Fortunately for Stefanski's offense, they might not have to face one of Denver's most important defenders.
Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL on Monday after another player-safety violation in Week 11. The veteran was punished for delivering an illegal hit in a game, this time on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.
Of course, Jackson was already sidelined for two games earlier this season for this same issue. That was initially a four-contest ban as well before an appeal got it down to two.
The Broncos playmaker is appealing again, which could see him get a lighter punishment. However, with the Browns being Denver's next opponent, it seems likely he at least misses this game, unless an appeal decision is delayed.
Jackson's an integral part of the Broncos' secondary. He's racked up two interceptions and five pass breakups in eight appearances this year, which is especially notable considering he's been ejected from two of those contests.
Sean Payton's squad being down a valued defender is great news for Cleveland, which plans to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson again. The rookie had some errant throws this past Sunday, but Jackson's expected absence leaves one less threat to make the youngster pay for his mistakes.
Hopefully Stefanski takes advantage of this opportunity and sets Thompson-Robinson up to continue making strides as a passer. This probably isn't the game to let him really air it out with Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons still lurking in the secondary, though there should be more holes if Jackson is forced to sit.
If Jackson's potential suspension has you even more motivated to back the Browns in Week 12, make sure to check out Bet365. They're offering $150 in bonus bets to new users who sign up through the link below (or here) and make a first wager of just $5 on any game. Jump on this crazy value before it's gone!
In other Browns news: