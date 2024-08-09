Key Browns Position Battle Intensifies Ahead of First Preseason Game
By Cem Yolbulan
We may be a month away from the first regular season game but the preseason is officially here. The Browns take on the Green Bay Packers in Cleveland in their first preseason game of the year.
Usually, teams don't play their starters significant snaps in the first preseason game. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is doing the same. He had previously announced that some starters would play about 10 snaps while some with injury concerns would rest. Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from his shoulder injury, will not play against the Packers.
In his absence, Jameis Winston will be the starter on Saturday. He currently has the inside track to be the QB2 to start the season but the competition there should be intense. Stefanski announced that Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley would divide the reps after Winston.
The Browns took the backup quarterback situation seriously in the offseason after it was a big problem in 2023 until Joe Flacco took over. They added Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley and currently have three capable backup QBs behind Watson.
Thompson-Robinson has been impressive throughout training camp, further complicating the quarterback pecking order. DTR struggled in his starts in his rookie season but his talent and upside are undeniable.
The Browns will obviously not have four quarterbacks in the 53-man final roster. Keeping three of them could make sense, especially considering Watson's potential injury concerns. Whether DTR or Huntley should take that spot or if one of them can take over Winston in the pecking order remains to be seen. The three preseason games Cleveland will play will likely determine the answer to these questions.