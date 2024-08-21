Latest Deshaun Watson Injury Updates Starting to Look a Lot Like Last Year's
The Cleveland Browns exceeded all expectations in 2023, fighting to an 11-6 record despite being in the NFL's most competitive division, the AFC North. While there were many reasons to be proud of the franchise's latest campaign, it's hard not to imagine how far the Browns could've gone had Deshaun Watson remained healthy.
After all, the Browns' $230 million franchise player was limited to just six starts due to a shoulder injury. While players getting hurt is a part of the NFL experience, what frustrated Cleveland fans was that management rarely offered concrete updates regarding Watson's condition.
Unfortunately, it's looking like old habits die hard.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Provides Weak Watson Injury Update
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Watson's status after the veteran QB missed the majority of Wednesday's practice drills. Rather than fill the fanbase with confidence, Stefanski said that Watson is dealing with "general arm soreness" and that his outlook for Saturday's preseason finale is up in the air, per Mary Kay Cabot.
Even if Stefanski was trying to downplay the severity of the situation, his words aren't exactly soothing now that the regular season is just over two weeks away — especially after last year's debacle.
If the Browns HC's words today sound familiar, it's because they should. Stefanski had a similar approach when discussing Watson's shoulder injury last year. On Oct. 23, the 42-year-old bench boss told reporters that the former Clemson gunslinger was only "day-to-day" and "getting better."
Watson was then placed on the injured reserve just three weeks later, forcing Browns fans to deal with the P.J. Walker-Dorian Thompson-Robinson tandem until late-season hero Joe Flacco joined the team in December.
With the preseason clash with the Seattle Seahawks just three days away, it's hard to imagine Watson making his exhibition debut. Regardless of how severe his injury might be, the last thing the Browns need is for him to get even more hurt in a meaningless matchup.
For now, offseason signing Deshaun Watson will lead the Browns' QB room, which features Tyler Huntley and Thompson-Robinson, who was listed as a potential trade piece earlier this week. Perhaps Watson's latest injury news will force general manager Andrew Berry to rethink his stance.
The Browns must do whatever it takes to ensure that Watson is available in Week 1. Despite signing one of the biggest deals in NFL history, the 28-year-old QB has only played 12 games over the last two seasons. Although he led Cleveland to an 8-4 record in those contests, his 59.8% completion rate for 2,217 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions has left much to be desired.
If Watson misses any significant amount of time, the Browns' championship outlook will likely take a hit. For now, they enter the final week of the NFL preseason tied for the 15th-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+3500) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Browns news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER