Latest Jaguars Injury News is Just What Browns' Offense Needed in Week 2
The Cleveland Browns are putting Week 1 in the rearview mirror after they had a disappointing start to the season.
The Dallas Cowboys blew out the Browns 33-17, which was an embarrassing performance but things don't always go as planned in the NFL.
The Browns are now focused on the Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars but they got some good news that could positively affect the offense.
NFL News: Tyson Campbell Expected To Miss Some Time
According to Cameron Wolfe on NFL Network, Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell is going to miss some time with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
That bodes well for the Browns as Campbell is the No. 1 cornerback in Jacksonville's secondary. That leaves Ronald Darby, De'Antre Prince, Montaric Brown, and Jarrian Jones as available options in the backend.
The Browns only managed to finish with 137 yards of passing in the Week 1 loss but this is the perfect time to bounce back.
Tight end David Njoku led the team with four receptions for 44 yards in Week 1 but he's going to be sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.
But with Campbell expected to be sidelined, Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy should be able to have better performaces.
In the offseason, Cooper restructured his deal that guaranteed $20 million of his salary with a $5 million raise. Also, Jeudy inked a three-year, $52.5 million extension so these two guys are the focal point of the Browns aerial attack.
Cleveland has a chance to redeem themselves and get the offense back on track.
