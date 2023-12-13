List of Every Browns Player Lost for the 2023 Season to Injury
The Cleveland Browns' terrible injury luck in 2023 has led to a laundry list of players who have suffered season-ending ailments.
Bad news on the injury front has been lurking around every corner during the Cleveland Browns' 2023 season. The hits have kept rolling seemingly each week, with starters and depth players alike going down with serious ailments.
Cleveland has shown it won't break under these harsh circumstances, though, which has this team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
When looking at the list of players lost for the year at various points of the campaign, it makes the job Kevin Stefanski and company have done that much more impressive.
List of Browns Players Who've Suffered Season-Ending Injuries 2023
1. Jacob Phillips, LB
Linebacker Jacob Phillips was the first of many Browns players to go down with a season-ending injury in 2023. His actually occurred in the preseason, though, which put a stop to his campaign before it even started. Phillips' pectoral tear marked his second straight year with an ailment that ended his season early.
2. Jakeem Grant, WR
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant also went down in the preseason after suffering a broken patella. It was his second season-ending injury in as many years as well following an Achilles tear that happened in the lead up to the 2022 season.
3. Jack Conklin, RT
Week 1 of the regular season brought with a huge loss for Cleveland as starting right tackle Jack Conklin needed to be carted off of the field. An MRI revealed a torn ACL, ending his year prematurely.
4. Nick Chubb, RB
One of the most devastating blows to the Browns this season occurred on Monday Night Football versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Star running back Nick Chubb went down in a heap of pain, which immediately prompted fears. Tests showed a torn ACL and MCL, so the stud RB faces a long road getting back to 100%.
5. Deshaun Watson, QB
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was plagued by health issues throughout the 2023 season. A shoulder issue knocked him out of several contests before a different shoulder injury caused him to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign. That makes it two straight years without playing a full serving of games for Cleveland following his suspension in 2022.
6. Rodney McLeod Jr., S
The Browns' secondary lost a key contributor in safety Rodney McLeod Jr. to a biceps injury, which happened in Week 11 against the Steelers. The former Super Bowl champ provided solid depth and even started five games due to absences from other players that popped up while he was healthy.
7. Jedrick Wills Jr., LT
Wills became the second starter on the offensive line to be ruled out for the season following the team's Week 14 win. There was hope he'd be able to return from his knee injury that landed him on the injured reserve list after Week 9, but his ailment proved too serious to come back from.
8. Dawand Jones, RT
Right after finding out Wills was out for the year, Browns fans were hit with a double-whammy, as it was revealed rookie Dawand Jones would also miss the rest of the 2023 campaign with his own knee injury. Jones was stellar in place of Conklin and appears to have a very bright future ahead of him, though his absence will be sorely felt in the meantime.
9. Maurice Hurst II, DT
Cleveland's string of terrible injury news continued following Week 14. Not only were Wills and Jones ruled out, but defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II as well because of a pec injury that required surgery.
Other Browns Injured in 2023
The Browns' health issues have extended beyond just injuries that ended someone's season when they happened. There's several players on the injured reserve or non-football injury/illness lists who haven't appeared in a game yet, and likely won't at all in 2023.
10. Michael Woods, WR
Michael Woods, a 2022 sixth-round pick, hoped to see a bigger role in his second pro campaign. However, a torn Achilles while working out with Watson in July caused him to be placed on the NFI list (since it occurred outside of the regular season). The ailment likely would have sidelined him the entire year, but a six-game suspension handed down in December for violating the NFL's conduct policy ensured he wouldn't have a chance to return.
11. Drew Forbes, G
Offensive guard Drew Forbes saw his 2023 season go up in flames before Week 1. He was carted off due to a back injury suffered in an early-August practice that landed him on the NFI list. He's failed to appear in a game for the team since going down.
12. Ty Nsekhe, OT
Backup offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe actually did play in a game for the Browns, unlike the other people in this section. However, his second appearance in Week 8 quickly turned sour, as he left the contest because of a bicep injury. He then was put on the practice squad IR list soon after and hasn't been seen since.
13. Dawson Deaton, G
Dawson Deaton was a seventh-round pick by Cleveland in 2022. A torn ACL prevented him from making his debut, however. He then hoped to return in 2023, but was still working on the side during the spring. The team then waived him with an injury designation, and he landed on the Browns' IR list after going unclaimed.
