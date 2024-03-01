Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft Odds Suggest Disappointing Landing Spot for Buckeyes Star
Ohio State star is projected to be selected by a less-than-ideal team in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, which means that we are officially in draft season. As teams get a closer look at the prospects, the draft boards are shaping up, especially at the top.
Even though Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially skipped the combine, he is still widely expected to be the first non-quarterback selected in the draft. Unfortunately for him, his likeliest destination seems to be the Arizona Cardinals. FanDuel Sportsbook has the odds of Harrison landing in Arizona at -190.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Draft Odds: Cardinals Are the Favorites
The Cardinals currently hold the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after going 4-13 for a second straight season. The year prior, Arizona had the sixth-overall pick, which they used on fellow Buckeye, OT Paris Johnson Jr.
This year, the most glaring need they have to address is wide receiver. Unless one of the three teams ahead of them does the unexpected and drafts Marvin Harrison Jr, they will have a chance to draft the best receiver of the class.
This would certainly make Kyler Murray and Cardinals fans happy as the team desperately lacked a playmaking wide receiver last season. In fact, they had three different top receivers in each of the last three seasons, and the highest-rated WR on the team is ranked 57th in PFF grades.
However, this is far from the ideal scenario for Harrison Jr. The Cardinals are a mess, having one winning season in the last eight years. They are in the very early stages of a rebuild after Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury left a disaster of a franchise.
There is a dearth of talent in Arizona and their franchise quarterback Murray has question marks surrounding him about whether he is a player capable of winning at the highest level.
Harrison Jr. might take a while to be unlocked to his full potential due to the less-than-ideal circumstances in Arizona. But we know what he is capable of and sooner or later he will show the entire league what makes him the best receiver in his class.
