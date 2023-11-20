Mike Ford Violated a Steelers 'Terrible Towel' After Week 11 Win
Cleveland Browns cornerback Mike Ford absolutely violated a Pittsburgh Steelers "Terrible Towel" after their Week 11 game.
The Cleveland Browns' rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned its next chapter on Sunday as these teams battled until the very end. It was the Browns who emerged with the big victory, however, putting together a game-winning drive to emerge from this Week 11 dogfight.
All of Cleveland is, unsurprisingly, hyped after this win -- especially since it came over the hated Steelers. In fact, cornerback Mike Ford's enthusiasm led him to violate an infamous "Terrible Towel" after the game.
Camryn Justice of WEWS captured the postgame moment between Ford and a Steelers fan. The CB ran up to them with a Pittsburgh towel in hand, and promptly threw it on the ground in triumph. He then handed the fan a Browns towel and ran off, but not before he was seen rubbing his butt with the piece of yellow laundry.
This is quite the bold display, but it comes with the territory of such a fierce history between these two squads. Ford is in the middle of just his first season with Cleveland, yet it's obvious the rivalry is already in his blood.
The good news for Ford is that this move shouldn't come back to bite him, either. This would be the type of bulletin-board material that Steelers players keep in mind for the next matchup, but these sides have already played their mandated two games.
That means another meeting wouldn't come unless both squads make the playoffs, and even then the chances of them being pitted against one another are slim.
