Mike Hall Jr.'s Status 'Uncertain' vs. Vikings for Unexpected Reason
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.
Training camp has been a full go for a few weeks now and teams are taking things to another level in terms of the intensity in practice. Joint practices have been a common theme around the league and the Browns have the Minnesota Vikings in town.
Rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is in some hot water after he was charged with domestic violence on Tuesday. He was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with his fiance, where he allegedly put a gun to her head.
He still returned to practice but things took another turn on Wednesday.
Browns News: Mike Hall Jr. Suffers Neck Stinger
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Hall Jr. suffered a neck stinger in Wednesday's joint practice with the Vikings, and now his status for the preseason bout against Minnesota on Thursday is uncertain.
Although he was arrested, Hall Jr. was still able to practice but ultimately left the practice session.
The 2024 second-round pick was expected to play a major role along the defensive front but he's not off to a good start in the slightest.
The 21-year-old only had one appearance in a Browns uniform under his belt, which came last week against the Green Bay Packers. Now he's facing serious legal trouble and a neck injury that is hindering his development on the field.
Hall is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 10, which is two days after the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
