Mike Vrabel Makes Big Clarification on Commitment to Browns
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made a ton of changes to their offensive coaching staff in the offseason, bringing in a new offensive coordinator, running backs coach, and tight ends coach.
However, those weren’t the only new coaches the Browns brought in, as they added former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season and joined the Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant.
When the news was announced that Vrabel was coming to Cleveland, many fans wondered if head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job was in jeopardy. But that talk was immediately dismissed as the Browns reportedly have no plans to replace Stefanski with Vrabel.
At Wednesday’s training camp practice, Vrabel met with reporters; and talked about how things ended with the Titans and his plans to be a head coach again in the NFL.
"“This is the opportunity that I think is best for me right now to be able to go through draft meetings personnel meetings with Andrew and his staff,” Vrabel said via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “There’s 32 flavors in this league and everybody does it a little bit differently. It’s been fun to be a part of this and try to help where I can and learn.”"
Furthermore, Vrabel said he had some great interviews and met with some great organizations, but they went in different directions. The former Titans head coach added that he isn’t looking to leave the Browns anytime soon and is focused on learning as much as he can to help when those new opportunities come around.
It’s clear and intentional that Vrabel is looking to gain as much knowledge as possible from the personnel side to coaching to help him become better equipped for new head coaching gigs after this season. It was shocking to see him not land any head coaching gigs this offseason, given his track record with the Titans.
That said, if we see a bunch of head coaching opportunities become available at the top of 2025, do not be shocked if Vrabel is at the top of every team’s list.
