3 Most Overpaid Cavaliers Heading Into the 2023 Season
Here's a look at the three most overpaid Cavaliers ahead of the 2023 NBA season
Contract discourse is a part of everyday life when you're an NBA fan. Supporters of all 30 teams frequently discuss which players are making too much money, as well as those who aren't making quite enough.
Not even the Cavaliers are excluded from those types of debate — especially when it comes to the overpaid discussion. Due to lackluster play that doesn't match their price tags, a handful of current Cleveland players are making more than they should be.
With the 2023-24 NBA campaign right around the corner, here are the three most overpaid Cavaliers heading into the upcoming season.
3 Cavaliers Who Are Overpaid
1. Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro entered the NBA with a decent amount of fanfare when the Cavaliers selected him fifth overall in 2020. After all, any top-five selection is, more often than not, expected to be someone to help shape a franchise for years to come.
Unfortunately, Okoro hasn't developed into that type of player.
On one hand, his defensive skills are strong, playing a big role in his starting in 174 of the 210 games he's played over the last three seasons. On the other hand, he just doesn't produce offense, making it tough to justify his $8.9 million cap hit in 2023-24.
Okoro finished the previous season averaging a career-low 6.4 PPG. While his shooting splits weren't horrible (.494/.363/.757), he generated the 10th-fewest field-goal attempts game on the team (4.7) and only averaged 10.7 points per 36 minutes.
It's also hard to imagine Okoro proving that he isn't overpaid when he likely won't get much of an opportunity. His playing time has declined in each passing year and now that Max Strus was added this offseason, Okoro will likely continue costing too much for what he's worth.