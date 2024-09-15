Myles Garrett Gives Concerning Injury Update After Browns' Week 2 Game
It wasn't the prettiest, but the Cleveland Browns got their first win of the 2024 season in Week 2 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland was tested in multiple ways during the 18-13 affair, including health-wise, as head coach Kevin Stefanski saw several players leave the game -- including star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who came into the contest nursing a foot injury.
While Garrett was able to play through the ailment, his comments after the final whistle were not the most encouraging.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year admitted his foot injury "didn't feel great" on Sunday. He missed a couple of plays against the Jags, though Stefanski noted some abscences during the game could be attributed to the heat and rotating along the defensive line. However, Garrett also said he's determined to "downplay" his health and planning to play through his current ailment.
This certainly isn't what Browns fans want to hear. It sounds like whatever Garrett's dealing with, it's a legitimate issue since it plagued him during the victory and he's trying to ignore its affect on him right now.
Cleveland has already seen numerous losses on defense due to injury, with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II, safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Myles Harden all hitting the injured reserve list in recent days. That means, at minimum, those players will be sidelined for another three games after Week 2.
At the very least, Garrett isn't joining them, though that could change if his injury gets worse. The Browns' bye isn't until Week 10 as well, so he won't be afforded any extended rest anytime soon.
