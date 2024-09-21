Myles Garrett’s Latest Injury Remarks Should Concern Browns Fans
By Cem Yolbulan
Browns fans first saw Myles Garrett's name pop up on the injury report heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Jaguars. The star defender suited up and was his usual self, recording a strip sack. He took a few plays off in the win but the injury didn't seem to bother him that much.
Then, he was back on the injury report this week, skipping Wednesday and Thursday's practices. He practiced on Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett looked like himself.
When addressing the foot issue, however, Garrett didn't sound too optimistic in the long run. Even though he said he would manage the pain and play through it, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year added that he will likely require surgery.
"We talk about [surgery after the season] but that's something that we'll talk about further down the line. The issue itself is something that I'll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it's about managing that and playing through it."- Myles Garrett
Responding to a question about whether he expects the injury to linger throughout the season, he said he hopes it does not.
"Hopefully, in the next couple weeks it will continue to get better until it's something that's not bothering me as consistently as it is."
NFL News: Myles Garrett Dealing With Pain on Both Feet
Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported on Cleveland.com that the injury is likely related to the two foot surgeries he had as a kid.
For now, it sounds like a pain management issue, and he will play against the New York Giants on Sunday. However, it is impossible to know how his body is going to react to more wear and tear. It could easily come to a point where he can't play through the pain. That would be a huge blow for the star defender and the organization.