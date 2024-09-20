Browns Get Major Myles Garrett Injury Update Just Before Week 3
The Cleveland Browns will be gunning for their second consecutive win when they host the winless New York Giants for a Week 3 showdown on Sunday. As the Browns look to improve to 2-1 on the year, the team's fanbase is wondering if star defender Myles Garrett will be healthy enough to suit up this weekend.
After all, Garrett sat out of both Wednesday and Thursday's practice with a foot injury he's been dealing with since Week 2. The 28-year-old defensive end is as tough as they come, however, missing back-to-back practice sessions is never an encouraging look.
Fortunately, the Cleveland faithful received some positive news to end the week.
Browns Injury News: Myles Garrett Practices on Friday
Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi is reporting that Garrett finally returned to practice on Friday. Even though Oyefusi didn't indicate how much Garrett participated, the fact that he was even a participant at all is encouraging for his outlook.
Garrett is a game-changer any time he steps foot on the gridiron and he's already proved that through this season's first two games. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has already amassed five solo tackles with 2.0 sacks. He now enters Week 3 as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-graded exterior defender in terms of pass rush (93.4) and No. 7 regarding overall defense (88.5).
It's also easy to see just how important Garrett is to Cleveland's success. Since December 2019, the Browns are just 3-6 in their last nine games without the former 2017 first-overall pick, which includes losses in the last two games he's missed.
Even if the Giants don't have the most imposing offense, Garrett's presence is needed to help the Browns maintain their current momentum wave. The good news is that oddsmakers are confident that the trend will continue. The Browns are currently 6.5-point home favorites over the Giants ahead of their Week 3 clash, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.