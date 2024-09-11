New Browns Addition Already Injured After Getting Signed
The Cleveland Browns are seeking a win in Week 2 after starting the season with a loss. The Browns had a lot of trouble moving the ball last Sunday, finishing with just 230 total yards of offense and 3.3 yards per play.
The aerial attack couldn't seem to get off the ground, amassing 137 passing yards. That led to the Browns adding wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Monday but he's already dealing with an injury.
Browns News: Kadarius Toney Is Dealing with an Injury
According to Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette, Toney didn't practice on Wednesday due to a minor injury.
That isn't the best start for Toney but this is who he's been since entering the league in 2021. He's now playing on his third team after falling out of favor with the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs. The Florida product was very inconsistent and was always dealing with an injury.
Now he's been with Cleveland for only a few days and he's already hurt. Hopefully, it isn't anything serious as the Browns need more depth at the position.
Outside of Amari Cooper and Jerry Juedy, the WR3 role is up for grabs. That spot is currently between Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman but neither guy has impressed enough to lock that spot down.
Toney will have a golden opportunity to make his presence felt but he needs to get on the field. In 32 career games, the 25-year-old has 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdowns.
