New Update on Amari Cooper's Injury Emerges Thursday Morning
A new update on Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper's heel injury has emerged just hours before kickoff in Week 17.
The Cleveland Browns fans were feeling amped up for the team's Week 17 against the New York Jets with a playoff berth on the line. That optimism took a bit of a hit on Wednesday, however, when it was revealed star wide receiver Amari Cooper would be questionable for this contest due to a heel injury.
Given the short turnaround, many are worried Cooper might not be able to suit up on Thursday. His status is the biggest pregame story, and now a new update on his availability has emerged.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Cooper is "hopeful" he'll be able to suit up on TNF, though it's "up in the air" if that comes to fruition. Pelissero notes the Browns will have a better idea of Cooper's potential status "closer to kickoff."
At this moment, it appears this is all leading to pregame warmups determining if Cooper can ultimately play. The possibility of him not being able to go is real, so the hours before kickoff will be crucial for his status Thursday night.
It'd be difficult to overstate how much Cooper's absence would hurt. He's coming off of an absolutely nuclear performance versus the Houston Texans where he set a franchise record with 265 receiving yards while adding 11 receptions and 2 touchdowns.
Cooper's immediate connection with Joe Flacco has allowed the veteran quarterback to enjoy a relatively seamless transition to his new squad. Suddenly taking away his No. 1 target would be a legit hurdle for Flacco, who's only spent a month in Cleveland.
Luckily, the likes of Elijah Moore and David Njoku provide solid fallback options if Cooper can't go. Plus, with the Jets' offense struggling, it might not take much from Flacco and co. to put this game away Thursday night.
