NFL Announces 10 Fines From Browns vs Steelers, But None for Minkah Fitzpatrick
Guess which team had the players earning the biggest fines on Monday?
Monday's Browns vs. Steelers game wasn't a pretty one. The Browns were frustrated and the Steelers were playing the way they usually do against division rivals (read: dirty) and referees had a hard time keeping things under control.
The NFL league office was not shy about cracking down on players from the game though, announcing 10 fines stemming from the contest. The most obviously dirty play from the whole game, however, received no fines.
Browns vs. Steelers Week 2 Fines
Team
Player
Offense
Fine
CLE
Deshaun Watson
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
$13,659
CLE
Deshaun Watson
Unnecessary Roughness
$10,927
CLE
Deshaun Watson
Unnecessary Roughness
$10,927
CLE
Jerome Ford
Unnecessary Roughness
$5,281
CLE
David Njoku
Unsportsmanlike Conduct
$13,659
PIT
Jaylen Warren
Unnecessary Roughness
$48,556
PIT
Elandon Roberts
Unnecessary Roughness
$43,709
PIT
Kwon Alexander
Unnecessary Roughness
$43,709
PIT
Damontae Kazee
Unnecessary Roughness
$11,806
PIT
DeMarvin Leal
Unnecessary Roughness
$6,549
Even with Minkah Fitzpatrick showing no remorse for the low tackle that injured Nick Chubb, he escaped without any suspensions.
The other thing that shouldn't surprise anyone is that the three biggest fines of the game all went to Steelers players, with Jaylen Warren, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander each earning fines that more than double what anyone else got hit with. Classic Steelers.
The other interesting thing is that Deshaun Watson got fined for his contact with a referee, even though he got away with it in-game, and the league announced they had no intention of suspending him for it. I suppose they decided they couldn't let it go completely unchecked, which it's admittedly kind of hard to argue with.
Most of the other fines from the game were pretty unremarkable, except for how many there were. In total the NFL announced 35 fines from Week 2, which means 28.6% of all the fines for the week came from just one game.
We'll hope the Browns can keep things a little cleaner this week in what should be a much less heated game against the Tennessee Titans.
