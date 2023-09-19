Browns Get Update on Potential Deshaun Watson Suspension for Ref Incident
Tensions ran high during the Cleveland Browns' Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was right in the middle of several incidents. One many called into question was his apparent shove of an official during the fourth quarter after he was flagged for a personal foul.
Though Watson wasn't punished for the act in the moment, some speculated he could face a possible suspension considering similar penalties have been dished out for this type of conduct. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided an update on the situation.
Deshaun Watson Suspension Update
Pelissero reports "no suspension or other discipline [is] expected" for Watson following this specific dust-up. However, the QB may face a fine for his two facemask penalties in Week 2.
Watson should consider himself very lucky. He clearly got caught up in the moment and his lack of judgment caused him to put his hands on the official, which is usually a major no-no. If the NFL wanted to send a message, the league absolutely could've handed down a suspension -- both to ensure players treat referees with proper respect and to keep Watson from acting out again.
Aside from his actual play, Watson needs to be better as a leader as well. His team was already down a vital contributor in Nick Chubb, and he put himself at risk of being sidelined for a mishap that could've been completely avoided.
With Chubb expected to miss the rest of the season, there's even more pressure on Watson to perform now. Hopefully he learns from his mistakes and this doesn't happen again.
Whether Watson performs or not, you can get $350 for betting $5 on DraftKings Sportsbook either way. Just sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below and you'll get $200 guaranteed (it pays out in full whether your bet wins or loses) plus up to $150 in no-sweat bets. This offer is too good to be around for long, so sign up now to unlock your $350 before it expires!