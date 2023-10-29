NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Trade Deadline Target
By Tyler Maher
The NFL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching on Tuesday and the Cleveland Browns still have some work to do if they want to improve their playoff positioning. They currently trail the Baltimore Ravens by half a game in the AFC North standings heading into Week 8 but could use some reinforcements if they want to make a postseason push in the second half of the season.
On Sunday morning, an NFL insider revealed what type of reinforcements that might entail.
Browns Trade Deadline Target
According to Dianna Russini -- a senior NFL insider for The Athletic -- the Browns are apparently looking to add a wide receiver before the Oct. 31 deadline.
This makes sense on a couple of different fronts. One is that Cleveland's wide receiver group (outside of Amari Cooper) has underperformed. Elijah Moore hasn't provided much of a boost in his first season with the team after coming over from the New York Jets (25 catches, 226 yards, no touchdowns), while Donovan Peoples-Jones has been a massive disappointment (8 catches, 97 yards, no touchdowns).
Cooper needs more help on the outside, so the Browns could certainly benefit from adding a WR2 at the deadline to give them another threat in the passing game. Peoples-Jones is a good bet to be traded, which would open the door for a more productive wideout to take his place.
Another wide receiver would also help elevate Cleveland's quarterback play, which has been underwhelming to say the least. Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker have combined to average the second-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL (171.7), but perhaps giving them another weapon to throw to would help improve their performance.
Time will tell if Browns GM Andrew Berry swings a deal for a receiver (or help at a different position), but Cleveland could certainly use a boost.
