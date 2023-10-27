Insider Reveals Browns Player Most Likely to Be Traded at the Deadline
The Cleveland Browns face a crucial NFL trade deadline, with the future of a veteran playmaker hanging in the balance. With his lackluster performance this season, he is now a prime candidate for a trade, potentially making room for a rookie to shine.
For all of their crazy injury drama, the Cleveland Browns are still in good shape heading into next week's NFL trade deadline. They'll still have a winning record (4-3 at worst) regardless of what happens against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend and are positioned to make a playoff push in the second half of the season, especially if/when Deshaun Watson finally gets healthy.
Browns GM Andrew Berry figures to be busy in the coming days looking to acquire upgrades and moving on from players who no longer fit the team's needs.
According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Cleveland's most likely player to be traded at the deadline is Donovan Peoples-Jones, whose name has already been floated in several trade rumors.
Browns Trade Rumors
As Trotter notes, Peoples-Jones' production is way down this year, which makes him an obvious candidate to get moved at the deadline.
After racking up a career-high 839 receiving yards last year, DPJ has been a non-factory this year. Through 6 games, he only had 8 catches on 18 targets for 97 yards and no touchdowns.
Peoples-Jones has shown no signs of breaking out of his funk, either. He was held without a catch in Week 6 and has just 29 receiving yards over his last three games combined.
With Peoples-Jones in the final year of his contract, the Browns would be better off moving him now for something in return. He could probably use a change of scenery, and Cleveland is looking to get rookie WR Cedric Tillman more playing time anyways.
Shipping out DPJ opens the door for Tillman to take on a larger role in the offense. The third-round pick has only caught 1-of-3 targets for 5 yards so far, but many in the organization feel that he has potential.
Accordingly, don't be surprised if Peoples-Jones is playing somewhere else next week.
