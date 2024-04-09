NFL President's Accidental Schedule Leak Could Be Bad News For Browns
The Browns receive bad news about their potential 2024 regular-season schedule.
By Cem Yolbulan
Even though the Cleveland Browns' opponents for the 2024 season are set, the full schedule hasn't been released just yet. One of the most anticipated games of the entire NFL calendar was going to be the Week 1 game in Brazil.
The regular season game in Sao Paulo, Brazil is going to be the first NFL game in South America. It was already announced that the Philadelphia Eagles would be one of the teams playing there. Their opponent was either going to be the Green Bay Packers or the Cleveland Browns.
The NFL still hasn't made an official announcement publicly, but the Packers president Mark Murphy may have spoiled the news in front of the media on Tuesday morning.
Browns Won't Face the Eagles in Brazil in Week 1
Implying that they will be facing the Eagles in Brazil in the opening week of the season, Murphy may have spilled the beans.
This means that not only are the Browns missing the chance to expand their reach and global popularity, but they are also slated to have more road games than home next season. The Eagles are one of the nine road opponents the Browns have for 2024 and moving that game to Brazil would have meant that Cleveland had a neutral-site game instead of traveling to Lincoln Field in Philadelphia.
The road game against the Eagles will be one of the toughest ones on schedule for the Browns, who are also playing the Ravens and the Bengals on the road as well.
There is still some time before the NFL season starts but you don't have to wait much longer to get in on the action while there are still plenty of sports going on right now. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, sign up, and claim your $200 in bonus bets after your first winning wager.
More Browns coverage:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER