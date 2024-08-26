NFL Reportedly Sidelining Browns Rookie After Off-Field Trouble
The 2024 regular season is finally near. The Cleveland Browns just wrapped up their third and final preseason game on Aug. 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Now all signs are pointed to Sept. 8 as the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys. But now Cleveland will be without a rookie when the regular season rolls around.
Browns News: Mike Hall Placed on Commissioner Exempt List
According to Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. is expected to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List by Tuesday.
Back on Aug. 13, Hall Jr. was charged with domestic violence. He was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with his fiance, where he allegedly put a gun to her head. The NFL then launched its own investigation to look into Hall's case more and allow the legal process to play out.
Any player on this list doesn't count toward a roster spot, but Hall won't able to participate in any team practices or games. He can still be present for meetings and workouts. Players land on this list when they are formally charged with a felony offense or a crime of violence.
Commissioner Roger Goodell is the only one who has the power to determine who gets placed on the list and when they get removed. Ben Roethlisberger, Adam Jones, and Ndamukong Suh are some players in recent history who have been placed on this list.
There's no set timetable on when players get removed. It varies with each situation and Goodell removes guys when he believes it's the right time and the league has discovered enough information.
Hall was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and has participated in all activities this summer since he was charged in early August. Now that will come to a halt while the NFL dives deeper into this case.
More Browns news and rumors: