One New Browns Coaching Hire Already Paying Dividends
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns went through significant changes in their coaching staff this winter. Despite retaining head coach Kevin Stefanski following an improbable postseason run, the Browns saw offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt depart for the Patriots job. Along with him, running backs coach Stump Mitchell also left after five years in Cleveland.
The Philadelphia Eagles legend and long-term NFL running back Duce Staley was the name that replaced Mitchell. Staley, who spent the first nine years of his coaching career in Philadelphia, was most recently a RB coach with the Carolina Panthers. According to the latest reporting, Staley has had a wonderful impact on the Browns so far.
New Browns RB Coach Staley Already Having a Big Impact
In an article for Cleveland.com, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot provided insight on star rusher Nick Chubb's return. According to Cabot, how Chubb has been tackling his rehab has been nothing short of inspiring for the rest of the running back room.
Another factor Cabot highlights in her piece is the presence of Staley.
"They’ve also added a new running backs coach in Duce Staley, who’s breathed new life and energy into the room. A former NFL running and longtime running backs coach, Staley has the backs excited for the season and the new vibe in the running game."- Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. emphasized the crucial role Staley has been playing so far in their workouts, pushing them every day to be the best version of themselves.
The Cleveland Browns need more production from their running back room next season. That obviously starts with Chubb. Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Nyheim Hines round out the rest of the rusher rotation. Hopefully Staley continues to have a huge impact on this group to achieve their goals of another deep run next season.