Perfect Cavaliers Trade Target Just Became Available
Three-point shooting has been one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' bigger struggles throughout the 2023-24 NBA season. Fortunately, a the perfect trade target just became available to fix that issue: Phoenix Suns SG Grayson Allen.
After a slow start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are back on track. The Cavaliers are 23-15 and currently occupy fourth place in the Eastern Conference after going 10-3 since Dec. 16, owning the best win percentage in the league during that stretch (76.9%).
But even though things have been trending in the right direction, things are perfect in Cleveland. The Cavaliers still have needs to address, especially when it comes to their perimeter attack. While their 13.0 threes made per game is far from the worst mark (14th), their 35.2% three-point percentage (26th) shows that it wouldn't hurt to add another shooter.
Fortunately, the perfect one just became available.
Cavaliers Rumors: Grayson Allen Potential Trade Target?
On Wednesday, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported (h/t Forbes Sports' Evan Sidery) that the Phoenix Suns are open to trading shooting guard Grayson Allen (as well as forward Nassir Little).
Of the two players reportedly on Phoenix's trade block, it isn't hard to see that Allen's presence would give Cleveland's three-point shooting a massive boost.
The 28-year-old veteran has always been a strong shooter, proven by his stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. However, Allen took his game to another level with the Suns this season, averaging career highs in points (13.9), threes made (2.8) and three-point percentage (48.0%).
What's also impressive is just how consistent Allen is. The ex-Duke Blue Devil has finished with multiple three-pointers significantly more times (23) than he hasn't (12). He's recorded three-plus three-pointers 13 times, at least four on nine occasions, and even has a quintet of performances where he sank at least five threes.
That's without even mentioning how he's already tallied nine threes made twice since the calendar switch to 2024 alone.
He's also much more than just a shooter, averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
With how well he's playing, the Suns likely won't give Allen away from peanuts. He's been one of their more crucial players this season and only carries an $8.925 million cap hit for the remainder of the campaign, per Spotrac. Considering how Phoenix owns nothing but five second-round picks through 2029, chances are that at least one first-round pick will need to go back the other way.
When it comes to matching salary without getting a third team involved, Isaac Okoro ($8.9 million) is probably the likeliest candidate to be moved. He just hasn't developed as the Cavaliers expected, however, he's only 22 years old and the Suns could view him as being young enough to turn things around with fresh scenery.
Time will tell if Allen eventually does make his way to Cleveland and whether he can help lead the team to a championship. As of Jan. 17, the Cavaliers have the 16th-best odds to win the 2023-24 NBA Finals, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Those long-shot odds can be hard to back, but new DraftKings users who sign up through our exclusive Factory of Sadness link just have to bet $5 on the Cavs to unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus!
More Cleveland Cavaliers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.