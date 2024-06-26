Predicting the Browns' 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
Even though they were just given contract extensions and added job security that comes along with that, neither Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry nor head coach Kevin Stefanski is in an enviable position when it comes to making difficult upcoming roster decisions. The Browns have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL on both sides of the ball, and they are a team with some of the most brutal "this guy or that guy" situations coming up when 53-man rosters are assembled.
Pro scouts around the league are going to be watching this Browns team like vultures, ready to pounce as soon as guys hit the waiver wire. But who is actually going to make this Cleveland Browns team in 2024? Let's take a look at our best roster guess ahead of 2024 training camp.
Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
Quarterback - 3 (3/53)
- Deshaun Watson
- Jameis Winston
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Browns have a dilemma at quarterback. Recent history would tell us they need to keep three quarterbacks. Yet for a roster of this quality, having one spot essentially being "wasted" week after week while sacrificing a quality player elsewhere is a bitter pill to have to swallow. Because of their injury issues in recent years, the Browns keep three QBs and go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson over the veteran Tyler Huntley.
Specialists - 3 (6/53)
- Dustin Hopkins, kicker
- Corey Bojorquez, punter
- Charley Hughlett, long snapper
There's obvious competition at the kicker position right now for the Browns between veteran Dustin Hopkins and young Cade York. The Browns can't afford to take the risk here, so they go with the veteran Hopkins. We'll see how that training camp/preseason battle plays out.
Running backs - 4 (10/53)
- Nick Chubb
- D'Onta Foreman
- Jerome Ford
- Nyheim Hines
There are two new additions to the running back group for the Browns in 2024, one of which could end up being a major weapon with the NFL's new kickoff return rules. That player would be Nyheim Hines, who missed all of last season due to injury but is hopefully ready to come back and be a difference maker once again. Hines is slated to potentially return kicks and punts for the Browns, which could give them a huge advantage in the return game if he's healthy.
You have to figure Cleveland is going to keep Jerome Ford after the progress he showed last year, and D'Onta Foreman gives them another proven commodity at this position, some much needed insurance for Nick Chubb coming off of an injury.
Wide receiver - 6 (16/53)
- Amari Cooper
- Jerry Jeudy
- Elijah Moore
- Cedric Tillman
- Jamari Thrash
- James Proche
The Browns are pretty loaded at wide receiver on paper, especially among their top four players. Cleveland has to get Amari Cooper's contract situation figured out, but he should be their clear-cut #1 target once again this season. Jerry Jeudy was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos and immediately signed to a contract extension. Elijah Moore finds himself in a bit of a prove-it year but it would take a horrendous camp/preseason for him to not make this team.
Second-year receiver Cedric Tillman and rookie fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash add more intrigue to this group, and James Proche rounds out the list thanks to his return capabilities. Teams will need to carry multiple players who can make an impact in the return game thanks to the league's new rules. This scenario would mean former third-round pick David Bell is either cut or traded.