Predicting the Browns' Primetime Games Ahead of 2024 Schedule Release
The Cleveland Browns will enter the 2024 season as one of the biggest threats to emerge from the AFC. Cleveland returns many of its key contributors from last year's elite defensive unit, and the offense received a big boost with the trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
That sets the stage for this playoff team to be even better, which is surely something the league's schedule makers will reward.
As NFL prepares for its impending release of the full 2024 docket, here's our best guess at the Browns' primetime games for the upcoming campaign.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Home)
The league loves to capitalize on rivalries at any time of the year, but especially for its primetime affairs.
Just look at recent Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers matchups. These teams have faced off in a primetime slot in each of the past three seasons: Monday night in 2021, Thursday night in 2022, and Monday night again this past year.
Now the Steelers have a big-name quarterback in Russell Wilson leading the charge, so the NFL gets a two-for-one deal here with not only a rivalry, but two well-known QBs going at it as Deshaun Watson suits up on the other side.
Since these teams have alternated hosting their primetime matchups as of late, it's Cleveland's time to host a night game after going on the road to face Pittsburgh in 2023.
2. Baltimore Ravens (Road)
Considering the firepower, history and QB talent on both sides, it'd be no surprise if the NFL double-dips in the AFC North for another primetime showdown that features the Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
These teams played an incredibly entertaining affair last year that saw Cleveland ultimately emerge with a 33-31 victory. That was one of just four losses for Baltimore all season, showing Kevin Stefanski's team has what it takes to hang with the defending division winner.
The Ravens will likely get plenty of love from the schedule makers after last season's showing, so Cleveland could be sent on the road here for a massive test.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (Road)
The Browns only received two primetime games in 2023: a Week 2 MNF matchup against Pittsburgh, and a Week 17 Thursday night contest versus the New York Jets.
But coming off of return to the playoffs and some nice offseason upgrades, I think Cleveland could snag a third primetime showcase in 2024. Especially given the fact the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the team's already-known opponents.
A Chiefs-Browns pairing would have it all. They're two top contenders, hail from the same conference, feature starting quarterbacks with plenty of name recognition, and boast two ravenous fan bases. That's the making of a ratings darling for whichever network is lucky enough to land this matchup.
As the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City gets the benefit of home-field advantage in this AFC heavyweight bout.
