3 Studs & 2 Duds From the Browns' Monday Night Football Loss Against the Steelers
That was a tough one. The Cleveland Browns' Week 2 Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers hurt for so many reasons.
It hurt to lose to a rival. It hurt to continue our streak of having never started 2-0 since the Browns returned to Cleveland in 1999. It hurts to lose a chance at leading the AFC North. It hurt to see our supposed franchise QB struggle agian. It hurt to see our biggest offensive star suffer a devastating injury.
But all of that hurt doesn't mean there weren't bright spots. If Browns fans have been trained to do anything over the years, it's in finding reasons to get excited about this team even when a game doesn't go our way.
Here's a look at three studs and two duds from last night's painful loss.
Browns Week 2 Studs and Duds vs Steelers
Stud: Nick Chubb
How can you not give it up for Nick Chubb after Monday night? The entire sports world was in Chubb's corner. Even Steelers fans were willing to set the rivalry aside to support Chubb.
Chubb's gruesome knee injury was not only incredibly hard to watch (ESPN wouldn't even show one replay), but it was heartbreaking. It was the same knee Chubb seriously injured in college at Georgia, and it clearly ends his 2023 season. I won't speculate on what it means for his career beyond 2023, but that we even have that thought come to mind is telling of just how bad the injury is.
Honestly, I'd want to give Chubb the stud designation even if he'd had a bad game.
But he was well on his way to another huge night already. Chub was his usual dominant self while he was on the field, destorying the Steelers defense for 64 yards on just 10 carries.
Chubb is one of the few truly irreplaceable running backs in the NFL, and the Browns offense will look very different as they move forward without him.