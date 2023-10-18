Proposed Browns Trade Would Be Absolute Disaster in Backfield
The last thing the Browns need is to add another cook to the backfield kitchen.
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns' backfield took a major hit when No. 1 running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. They've averaged 110.3 rushing yards in three games without him and while that's better than most teams, it's nothing compared to the 202.0 they averaged with him in the lineup.
With the Oct. 31 trade deadline just around the corner, the Browns could look for help to further improve their ground game. While there are several avenues they could travel down, one proposed trade out there would easily be a disaster in the backfield.
Browns Trade Rumors
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox lists Cleveland as a potential landing spot for New York Jets RB Dalvin Cook. The veteran rusher joined the Jets on a one-year deal back in August but has seen his role diminished as a result of Breece Hall's ascent.
If this was the Cook from his prime — a four-time Pro-Bowler with four straight 1,000-yard campaigns — most Browns fans wouldn't have an issue with him joining the team. That version of the Miami, FL native would be a great fill-in for Chubb.
Unfortunately, Cook turned 28 over the summer and appears to have begun a rapid decline.
The former FSU Seminole's numbers are down across the board this season. He's averaging career-lows in both yards per carry (2.8) and yards per catch (5.1) while failing to find the end zone in 6 games without a start.
Nothing about Cook's current level of play suggests that he'd be a boost to Cleveland's backfield. Our RB room has left a lot to be desired, but things look brighter after Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford combined for 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
As long as our rushers can build off their latest performance, the Browns' RB situation will be fine. Spotrac lists Cleveland as having over $35.6 million in cap space at the moment, and I'd rather general manager Andrew Berry use that money to address other gaping holds instead of taking a low-reward risk on an aging rusher.
After all, it looks like it's time for this Cook to leave the kitchen.
